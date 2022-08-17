RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 539,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average is $138.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.