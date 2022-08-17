RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 11,790 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 183,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,301. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

