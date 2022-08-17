RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 313,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,436,956. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

