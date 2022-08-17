RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Shake Shack worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 9,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.