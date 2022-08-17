RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,029 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. 1,060,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,742,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

