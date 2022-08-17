RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 347 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,790,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 385,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,009,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

