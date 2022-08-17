RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,612 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.48. 64,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 204.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

