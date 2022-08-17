Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 572,267 shares of company stock worth $23,823,859. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

