Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PHNX stock opened at GBX 666.99 ($8.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 620.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 626.09. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The firm has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.