ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $968,791.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.62 million and $968,791.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00229069 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,864,063,740 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

