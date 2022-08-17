Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSI. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.28 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.31 and a twelve month high of C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$655.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.17.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$194,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,900.46. Insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $923,258 in the last 90 days.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

