Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 6.59 and last traded at 6.65. 203,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,289,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 15.25.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 18.60% and a negative net margin of 117.32%. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,322 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2,716.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 273,673 shares during the period.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.