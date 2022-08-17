Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,518,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Han Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00.

Roblox Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 26,035,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,929,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.