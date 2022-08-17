Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 2,452 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30.

Roblox Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 26,035,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,929,777. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.