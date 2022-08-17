Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $659,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSMT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. 121,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,149. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 463.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

