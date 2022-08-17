Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.45. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,341 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,312,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 921,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,911 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

