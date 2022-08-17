Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.45. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,341 shares changing hands.
RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
