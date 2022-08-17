Reviewing Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) & BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Starry Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 BCE 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Starry Group and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Starry Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.79, indicating a potential upside of 214.90%. BCE has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Starry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than BCE.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -143.92% -5.80% BCE 12.40% 15.73% 4.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starry Group and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A BCE $18.71 billion 2.47 $2.27 billion $2.49 20.38

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Summary

BCE beats Starry Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

