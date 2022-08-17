Reviewing Spire Global (SPIR) & Its Rivals

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spire Global to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -3.00 Spire Global Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million -0.18

Spire Global’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spire Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 140 447 616 19 2.42

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 236.48%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -74.02% -60.49% -11.40%

Summary

Spire Global rivals beat Spire Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

