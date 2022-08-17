Reviewing Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) & Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 2 9 3 0 2.07 Hyzon Motors 1 8 0 0 1.89

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ballard Power Systems and Hyzon Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.66%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus price target of $7.78, indicating a potential upside of 239.79%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -164.44% -12.13% -11.26% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Hyzon Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $104.50 million 23.77 -$114.23 million ($0.58) -14.36 Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 93.83 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -19.08

Hyzon Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ballard Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats Ballard Power Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in China, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Japan, France, Spain, Taiwan, Poland, India, Ukraine, Sweden, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

