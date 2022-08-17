Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $436.70

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.70 ($5.28) and traded as high as GBX 438 ($5.29). Restore shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20), with a volume of 349,597 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £594.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3,107.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 442.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

