Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 17th (A, AAPL, ACCO, ADSK, AEL, AFL, ALLT, ALT, AMP, ANCTF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $148.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $11.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $264.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$67.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.90 ($11.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins to C$60.00.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $318.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $475.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.25.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $126.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $23.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($29.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $34.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have a mkt perform rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $5.25 to $8.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $5.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $18.00.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $355.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $360.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $340.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $399.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $245.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $533.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$22.50.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$10.75.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $245.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $165.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €7.29 ($7.44) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $142.00 to $128.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $250.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $4.65 to $1.75.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $13.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $105.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$2.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $193.00.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.00 to $5.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €116.00 ($118.37) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $685.00 to $705.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.40 ($5.51) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €49.90 ($50.92) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.60.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €5.50 ($5.61) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $134.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $152.00 to $158.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $148.00 to $163.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $133.00 to $145.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $151.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $158.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$175.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$182.00 to C$188.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

