Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 17th (A, AAPL, ACCO, ADSK, AEL, AFL, ALLT, ALT, AMP, ANCTF)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $148.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $11.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $264.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$67.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.90 ($11.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins to C$60.00.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $318.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $475.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.25.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $126.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $126.00 to $128.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $23.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($29.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $34.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have a mkt perform rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $5.25 to $8.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $5.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $6.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $18.00.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $355.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $360.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $340.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $399.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $245.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $533.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$22.50.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$10.75.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $245.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $165.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €7.29 ($7.44) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $142.00 to $128.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $142.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $250.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $4.65 to $1.75.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $13.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $105.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$2.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $193.00.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.00 to $5.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €116.00 ($118.37) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $685.00 to $705.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.40 ($5.51) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €49.90 ($50.92) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.60.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €5.50 ($5.61) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $134.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $152.00 to $158.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $148.00 to $163.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $133.00 to $145.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $151.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $158.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$175.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$182.00 to C$188.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.