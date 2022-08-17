REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.0830 on Exchanges

REPO (REPO) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $12,679.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

REPO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

