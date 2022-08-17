renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 41.7% This Week

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $286,891.97 and approximately $9,265.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

