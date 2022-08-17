Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.64

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002763 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $163.58 million and $15.76 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.