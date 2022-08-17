Ren (REN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.45 Million

Ren (REN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Ren has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $161.10 million and $22.45 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

