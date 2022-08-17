Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CFO Arthur Ajemyan Sells 1,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RS traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.80. 159,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,772. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

