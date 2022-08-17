Refinable (FINE) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (FINE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $231,687.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013447 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.