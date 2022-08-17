ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $10,682.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

