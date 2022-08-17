Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$6.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.99.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$444.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$12.97.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

