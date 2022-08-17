Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.56. 3,278,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,147,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,273,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,226,000 after buying an additional 396,984 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,628,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,033,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,370,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,530,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,961,000 after buying an additional 491,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,053,000 after buying an additional 372,564 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.