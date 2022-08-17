RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Down 2.7%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.30 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.07). Approximately 110,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 126,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.10).

RBG Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £84.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.98.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

See Also

