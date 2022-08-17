RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.0 %

WM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.83. 8,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

