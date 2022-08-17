RB Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 276,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,958,080. The company has a market capitalization of $191.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

