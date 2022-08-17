RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.97. 319,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,058,326. The firm has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.77.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

