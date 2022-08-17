RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $340,140,000 after buying an additional 67,196 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,534,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,644 shares of company stock valued at $68,036,430 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.96. 25,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,127. The company has a market cap of $507.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.81 and a 200 day moving average of $503.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.