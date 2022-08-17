Raymond James Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 5.1 %

WMT opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.