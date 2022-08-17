Raymond E. Scott Sells 6,143 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lear Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lear

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 412.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 2,314.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

