Ravencoin Classic Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $323,619.45 and $18,980.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.60 or 0.07811032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00168699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00257698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00679297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00573896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005188 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

