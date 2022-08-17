Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.
Shares of RDWR stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Radware has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.06.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Radware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Radware by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radware by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 110,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
