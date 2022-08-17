RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Up 7.1%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27). Approximately 46,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 97,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

RA International Group Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £38.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00.

Insider Activity at RA International Group

In related news, insider Philip Haydn-Slater sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25), for a total value of £21,000 ($25,374.58).

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

