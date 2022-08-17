Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) traded down 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.71. 1,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,178,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

