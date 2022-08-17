Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Hits $55.65 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00017145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $417.81 million and $55.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,291,784 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.