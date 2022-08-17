Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

ZYNE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $1.33 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

