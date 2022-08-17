Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.00.

FNV opened at C$170.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$184.06. The firm has a market cap of C$32.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$157.31 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.01, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

