Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Codex DNA, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Codex DNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Codex DNA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY opened at $2.26 on Monday. Codex DNA has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 183,440 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 696.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 563.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 131,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

