Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Cut by Analyst

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $126.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

