PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 8.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 47,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,072,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.
Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 168,485 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
