PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 8.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 47,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,072,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 168,485 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

