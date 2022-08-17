PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 40,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $34,772.08.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.5 %

PUBM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 448,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,752. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUBM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

