Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.73.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after acquiring an additional 582,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.