Public Mint Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,924.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

